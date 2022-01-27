Watch
Packers award $100k grant to MPS high school to install artificial turf field

David Richard/AP
General view of a Green Bay Packers helmet.
Posted at 8:33 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 21:33:08-05

MILWAUKEE — The Green Bay Packers and the NFL Foundation Grassroots Program awarded a $100,000 grant to the Milwaukee Public Schools Foundation to install an artificial turf field at Washington High School of Information Technology (WHS).

The team announced Wednesday that the grant is part of $6 million in field refurbishment awards allocated this year through the program nationwide.

The Milwaukee Public Schools Foundation will match the grant and help with the ongoing maintenance of the athletic field.

WHS is located in the Sherman Park neighborhood near Sherman and Center.

Officials say the funding will help support the "creation of a first-rate, multipurpose athletic field to serve WHS students as well as the broader community."

“Outdoor recreation, and the health benefits that come with it, is in high demand throughout the country,” said Beverly Smith, LISC’s vice president of Sports & Recreation. “These field improvements in Milwaukee – like all of those that the Grassroots Program has established over the years – will provide opportunities for young people to compete in a safe, structured environment.”

