Packers Athletic Club set to open for members in May following the 2025 Draft

Titletown has announced its newest addition, the Packers Athletic Club, which will open its doors to members in May following the 2025 NFL Draft.

The athletic club will be located in the heart of Titletown, just east of the U.S. Venture Center and adjacent to the football field.

Hours for the new Packers Athletic Club are below:

Monday through Friday - 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Weekends - 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The club will be open to members only. Memberships consist of two levels, Green and Gold.

The Packers Athletic Club will feature 15,500 square feet of cutting-edge cardio and strength equipment, which includes the Matrix Onyx cardio line, Woodway Slat Belt treadmills, Hammer Strength air bikes, and much more.

Members will have access to two performance areas, including a turf space and an expansive gym for independent workouts. Personal training sessions and small group training will be offered at an additional cost.

Other amenities include a locker room, sauna, eucalyptus steam room, cold plunge, and hot tub. Towels, shower products, and personal care essentials will also be provided.

Gold members will have exclusive use of the club's recovery suite to unwind and restore their bodies. Human touch massage chairs, a lymphatic roller, and a full suite of Hyperice recovery and compression products will be available.

The Packers Athletic Club will also include a cafe offering smoothies, craft coffee, and other grab-n-go snack items.

Click here to learn more about the athletic club and each membership level. Athletes are encouraged to join the waitlist to be notified when memberships become available for purchase. Those who are already on the waitlist have been invited to tour the new athletic club this month. Additional tours may be available in the future.

