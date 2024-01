The Green Bay Packers clinched their playoff spot with a win against the Chicago Bears last night.

The Game's Steve Czaban joined TMJ4 News Today to talk about the Packer's upcoming trip to Dallas to play the Cowboys.

Watch the full interview above.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip