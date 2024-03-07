Packers and Bears coaches set aside rivalry at Marquette Basketball game

The Marquette Golden Eagles may have lost to UConn Thursday night, but it wasn't all bad.

As the team said on Twitter, "Marquette basketball brings everyone together."

Packers' head coach Matt LaFleur and Bears head coach Matt Eberflus shared courtside seats at the game.

Despite the two teams' long rivalry, the two head coaches appeared to be getting along just fine.

