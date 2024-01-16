Pabst Theater chandelier gets well deserved spa day

MILWAUKEE — If you've ever been to the Pabst Theatre, then you've seen the giant chandelier above the seats. What you may not know is how it's maintained.

WKBW

On Tuesday, TMJ4 Reporter, Sydni Eure was there as volunteers got up close and personal to all 33,000 crystals.

Before that big, beautiful 1.23 ton chandelier came down, volunteers took us to the 3rd floor and up some very steep stairs that led to a small crawl space above the theater's ceiling. That was where it all went down — literally.

WKBW Al Harrer, volunteer, keeping an eye on the chandelier through a small whole in the ceiling.

WKBW Volunteers work in small crawl space to lower the Pabst Theatre Chandelier.

"It's four people and, what? About 20 minutes," said volunteer Al Harrer.

That, and a huge metal hand crank.

"Anytime you work in the Pabst here or other buildings, it's neat just to see how things are," said Harrer.

WKBW The hand crank used to lower the Pabst Theatre Chandelier.

The sound of metal rubbing metal filled the crawl space and after many hard turns of the crank, the chandelier was within arms reach for more volunteers waiting to do their part.

"What we’re going to do is work today to shine these babies up so it is glorious," said volunteer Sandra Wicker.

Wicker was one of the dedicated volunteers who painstakingly hand polished each and every crystal, one by one.

WKBW Sandra Wicker hand polishes crystals one by one.

"Basically, my technique is, I put the cloth behind and then I start at the top and just kind of rub gently," said Wicker. "I don’t pull because that’s kind of important, and oh my goodness, right there. Wow.”

Wicker said it'll take two days to finish and she's determined to push through because the outcome is worth it.

"You see the difference, isn’t that just beautiful?" said Wicker.

Wicker said she and the other volunteers will be doing a lot of dusting and some maintenance too.

"Light bulbs are switched out," said Wicker. "Any electrical is done that needs to be done. So, she looks beautiful again and then up she goes.

WKBW Close look at some of the bulbs inside the chandelier.

WKBW Sandra, volunteer, shows large bulb used in chandelier.

Wicker said there's really no experience like it and no where else she'd rather be.

"You get a little emotional," said Wicker. "Every year it’s great. It’s a great feeling and how could you not have a beautiful day when you’re surrounded by all these beautiful rainbows?"

WKBW The rainbows Sandra loves to see after a fresh polish.

"I mean yes it’s cold outside but inside there are rainbows everywhere. So, I see a sunny day."

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip