Pabst Mansion to offer architecture tour for one weekend only

MILWAUKEE — For one weekend only, Pabst Mansion is offering a new architecture and construction tour for those wanting to explore the literal making of the mansion.

Visitors will learn about the architectural conception of the home, particulars about the materials used, Victorian home innovation, and interior design choices.

Tours are offered on Saturday, June 18 at 2:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 19 at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for students, seniors, and military members, $15 for children ages 6-17, and $7 for members. Tickets are available online. Advanced ticket purchase is highly recommended as there is limited capacity.

For the most up-to-date information about Pabst Mansion, tours and events, follow the Pabst Mansion Facebook Page.

