Pabst Mansion announces promotion for just near west side residents

MILWAUKEE — Pabst Mansion opens its doors to the Near West Side neighborhood, Thursday, June 15.

Pabst Mansion, located in the Near West Side neighborhood in Milwaukee is looking to connect with its neighbors with this promotion. On June 15, all Near West Side residents are invited to explore the Pabst Mansion, completely for free.

To secure a spot, registration is open on Pabst Mansion’s website. Tickets may be available at the door; however, it is on a first come first serve basis.

Tours will run all day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., so residents can schedule their visit at their best availability.

For more information visit the Pabst Mansion website or read their press release below.

MILWAUKEE – The Pabst Mansion is thrilled to announce a special promotion exclusively for residents of the vibrant Near West Side neighborhood. On June 15th, residents can explore the grandeur of the Pabst Mansion free of charge. Pabst Mansion, which is located within the neighborhood, aims to increase access and connection to their neighbors. Advance registration on Pabst Mansion’s website is encouraged to guarantee your entry. Walk-up tickets may be available on a first-come, first-served basis throughout the day. The Pabst Mansion tours will run hourly from 10 am to 3 pm, providing ample opportunities for residents to schedule a visit at their convenience.



Near West Side Partners, a steadfast advocate for the neighborhood's growth and revitalization, included the promotion code in their recent weekly email.



"We are thrilled to open our doors to the residents of the Near West Side neighborhood," said Jocelyn Slocum, Director of Operations and Curatorial Affairs at the Pabst Mansion. "This event allows us to get to know our neighbors better and strengthen our bond."



For more information and to register for the Near West Side resident promotion at the Pabst Mansion, please visit https://www.pabstmansion.com/ or contact Morgan Sweet at 414.931.0808 or morgan@pabstmansion.com.





Pabst Mansion

