Ozaukee Land Trust gets final push it needs to purchase and preserve lakefront property

OZAUKEE COUNTY — It was an announcement that moved people to tears. The Ozaukee Washington Land Trust now has the money it needs to be able to purchase and preserve the 132-acre Cedar Gorge Clay Bluffs property that lies along Lake Michigan.
"Today, everybody across Wisconsin is a winner, everyone," said Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources secretary, Preston Cole.
"Conserve Cedar Gorge is a reality," exclaimed Ozaukee Washington Land Trust development director, Leona Knobloch.
For the past four months, the land trust has been trying to raise the additional $1.6 million in funding they needed to buy the property after an unexpected hurdle stopped them in their tracks. The non-profit was supposed to receive a $2.3 million grant from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources' Knowles Nelson Stewardship Program earlier in the year.
"That grant was halted anonymously by lawmakers and this community was outraged," said Tom Stolp, the executive director of the Ozaukee Washington Land Trust.
That's when Governor Tony Evers decided to step in and instead use $2.3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to fund the land trust's mission to preserve the bluffs.
"Gov. Evers saw what was wrong and it was wrong that a grant that was transparently awarded to our community was thwarted for no reason. It was held up for no reason, and he fixed what was wrong," said Stolp.
"When they brought the check out I didn't believe that that would ever happen," said Knobloch.
Now the land trust has the $5.2 million they need to buy the property and transform it into a space for people to enjoy the outdoors while also protecting wildlife.
"It is a joyful day for all of us present but also for our grandchildren and our great-grandchildren and it's a win for the entire community," said Ozaukee County resident, Jennifer Rothstein.
The land trust says the deadline to close on the property is Sept. 20.