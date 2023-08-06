Watch Now
Ozaukee County fair demolition derby fire, driver hospitalized

The Cedarburg Police Department say the man is being treated at a local burn center
Posted at 6:26 PM, Aug 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-06 19:42:54-04

OZAUKEE COUNTY, WISC. — A 22-year-old man is in the hospital after being burned from a car fire at the Ozaukee County Fair Demo Derby on Friday.

The Cedarburg Police Department said the man was one of the participants in the Demo Derby. During the event, they say the man's car's fuel tank was damaged, leading the entire car to become engulfed in flames with him still inside.

Police say spectators and first responders immediately rushed in to help.

The man is being treated at a local burn center and is still recovering.

Police did not have an update on his condition tonight.

