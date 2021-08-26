Ozaukee Co. worker in the hospital after trench buried him chest-high: Sheriff

VILLAGE OF FREDONIA — An Ozaukee County construction worker is in the hospital after the trench he was working in suddenly collapsed, leaving him buried chest high.

The sheriff's office says authorities responded around 10:25 a.m. Wednesday to the area of 900 Wenzel Ave. in the Village of Fredonia for a report of a man injured in a construction accident.

There first responders found the man, now identified as 24‐year‐old Brandon Heinen from the City of Port Washington, buried under the dirt.

Crews from a dozen departments worked to save him. He was brought via helicopter to Froedtert Hospital for "crush related injuries," according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

An investigation revealed Heinen was working in the trench as an employee of the Village of Fredonia Public Works Department. He was helping install pipes when the side of the trench collapsed.

The investigation into the incident continues, the sheriff's office said. They identified the following departments that assisted:

The Fredonia Marshall’s Office, Fredonia Fire Department, Waubeka Fire Department, The City and County of Sheboygan Fire Department Joint Technical Rescue Team, Milwaukee Fire Department HURT, Thiensville Fire Department, Belgium Fire Department, Village of Fredonia Public Works Department, City of Port Washington Public Works Department and Belgium Public Works Department.

