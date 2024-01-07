Ozaukee Co. District Attorney will not pursue criminal charges against Deputy in fatal shooting

GRAFTON, Wis. — Adam Gerol, the District Attorney for Ozaukee County, has announced his conclusion concerning the passing of Christopher Sewell on November 2, 2023, in the Town of Grafton, Wisconsin. The district attorney has decided not to pursue criminal charges against the law enforcement personnel involved.

In Gerol's detailed investigation, he concludes that there is insufficient grounds to pursue charges against Deputy Zilke.

He states, "While I regret that any incident that results in the loss of life, Mr. Sewell's death was occasioned by his own behavior. It didn't have to end this way."

In essence, District Attorney writes that Christopher Sewell compelled Deputy Zilke into a situation where self-defense became imperative, aligning with his duty to safeguard both his own life and the public.

