Kirk Bangstad, the owner of Minocqua Brewing Company, says he is running for governor as a Democrat.

Bangstad made the announcement during a livestream on Saturday afternoon.

WATCH: Owner of Minocqua Brewing Company announces run for governor

Kirk Bangstad announces run for governor

The announcement comes after Bangstad was interviewed last week by federal agents over alleged threats against President Donald Trump after the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

After the shooting, the company made a post on Facebook saying, "Well, we almost got #freebeerday. Either a brother or sister in the Resistance needs to work on their marksmanship or he faked another assassination to get a positive news cycle. We’ll never know. Regardless, we stand at the ready to pour free beer the day it happens."

Bangstad must get at least 2,000 signatures and file for candidacy by June 1.

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