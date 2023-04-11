Owner of C-Viche restaurant in Milwaukee facing sexual assault charges

MILWAUKEE — The owner of C-Viche in Milwaukee is facing numerous sexual assault charges, according to a criminal complaint obtained Tuesday.

Karlos Soriano-Cabrera, 40 years old, was charged with three counts of third-degree sexual assault and one count of fourth-degree sexual assault. If found guilty he faces more than three decades behind bars and thousands of dollars in fines, the complaint states.

Authorities say Soriano-Cabrera owns C-Viche, which has a location on Kinnickinec in Bay View and another in Shorewood.

The complaint describes four rapes between 2017-2022, and the victims include C-Viche employees and a patron.

Victims describe the defendant using his position as restaurant owner to force the victims into sexual acts.

Soriano-Cabrera's initial appearance is scheduled for April 12. The court mailed summons to him, ordering him to appear, online court records show.

