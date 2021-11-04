OWI suspect tased by deputies during fight: Milwaukee Co. Sheriff

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says deputies used a Taser on a man overnight after they pulled him over, suspecting he had been drinking and driving.

The sheriff's office says when officers tried to arrest the man, he started fighting with them. During the altercation deputies tased him.

Deputies also requested help from Milwaukee police and Marquette University police.

First responders with the Milwaukee Fire Department later examined the man, and he was taken into custody, the sheriff's office said.

No deputies were injured.

