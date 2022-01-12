Overturned semi truck closes west to southbound lanes at Mitchell Interchange

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said that there is a long-term freeway closure at the Mitchell Interchange due to an overturned semi-tractor trailer.

The westbound to southbound lanes are closed. The Sheriff's Office is redirecting traffic to I-43 North. It's unclear when the lanes will reopen.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the driver only has minor injuries and nothing spilled onto the freeway.

This is a developing situation and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

