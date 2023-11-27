Overnight warming centers to open in Milwaukee next week as temperatures dip

MILWAUKEE — It's a change of scenery for people who spend most winters on the outside looking in.

"Imagine sleeping outside," said Nancy Esteves, Warming Center Coordinator.

On December 4th, several overnight warming site locations with the Milwaukee Coalition on Housing and Homelessness will open their doors to 200 people in need.

"It’s incredibly cold," said Esteves. "The temperatures are dropping faster than we has anticipated. We’d like a safe space for families, men, women and children to all go to."

The locations are:



Milwaukee County’s Hillview, 1615 S 22nd Street Greater Galilee Baptist Church 2432 N. Teutonia Avenue Guest House Milwaukee, 1216 N 13th Street St. Ben’s, 930 W. State Street Repairer’s of the Breach 1335 W. Vliet Street The Milwaukee Rescue Mission, 830 N. 19th Street.

It's a community effort providing free warming shelters to anyone in need.

"In coordination with the Continuum of Care, Impact 2-1-1, City of Milwaukee, County of Milwaukee all coming together to make sure that folks have warm beds here for the winter season," said Stephen Bauer, Interim CEO of Guest House Milwaukee.

The plan is to keep the warming centers open through March. However, the timeline could be extended due to weather conditions.

"It will be open from 7pm to 7am," said Esteves. "Meals will be provided and it’s really honestly just a safe space for folks to go so they’re not outside.”

“We’re here to help and we hope that everyone can come out and support wither by volunteering, providing meals, come visit the Guest House or the other shelters in the community to help out your fellow Milwaukeeans,” said Bauer.

