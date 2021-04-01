Menu

Overnight road repairs near the Marquette Interchange resumes

WisDOT
Milwaukee's Marquette Interchange.
Posted at 9:05 PM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 22:05:49-04

MILWAUKEE — Construction crews will resume pavement maintenance along areas approaching Milwaukee's Marquette Interchange starting the week of April 5.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation said in a statement Wednesday that maintenance will occur during the night. The goal of the projects is to mill out and replace worn asphaltic pavement, as well as install new pavement marking and highway signage.

WisDOT outlined the project as follows (verbatim):

Work Completed in 2020:

  • West leg of the interchange along I-94 between 20th Street and 13th Street
  • East leg of the interchange along I-794 between I-43 and James Lovell Street

Work Scheduled for 2021:

  • North leg of the interchange along I-43 between Michigan Street and North Avenue
  • High Friction Surface Treatment along the I-94 eastbound system ramp to I-43 northbound
  • High Friction Surface Treatment along the I-43 northbound and southbound curves near North Avenue

What to Expect

  • To help minimize traffic impacts, all work will occur during the overnight hours. Any temporary lane restrictions or ramp closures are scheduled to occur during nightly off-peak hours.

The contractor, Payne and Dolan, Inc., began the $7 million project in July of 2020, and is on schedule to complete the remaining work by late summer of 2021.

Learn more about the projects here.

