Over 50 Packers fans from Europe arrive in Wisconsin for Sunday's game

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Cheeseheads from Europe are crossing the pond to support the Green Bay Packers during Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

"UK & Irish Packers" posted on Facebook on Friday that they are in Wisconsin and on their way through the snow.

On Thursday, the group tweeted that over 50 Packers fans were making their way to London ahead of their 2021 annual trip to Green Bay. The group arrived in Chicago at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

The group will celebrate the Badgers game in Madison on Saturday before heading to Green Bay for Sunday's game.

"IT. IS. GOING. TO. BE. EPIC.," the group tweeted on Thursday.

According to the group's website, they describe the experience a "once in a lifetime trip to Lambeau Field to see the Packers." The group says last year's trip was derailed by the pandemic, but promise this year's trip to be bigger and better than ever before.

You can find the group's full weekend itinerary by clicking here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip