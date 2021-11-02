Over $1 million in annual grants awarded by Packers Foundation

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers Foundation announced on Tuesday that it has awarded over $1 million in grants to charitable and civic groups throughout Wisconsin for 2021. Representatives from all 274 recipient groups were gathered at a luncheon at Lambeau Field Atrium on Tuesday for the announcement, made by Foundation chairperson Tom Cardella.

The Foundation awards grants to organizations throughout Wisconsin every year, with over $16 million in grants awarded since it was founded in 1986. This year, grants were awarded to groups across 47 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, which focused on need areas of arts & culture, athletics and education.

Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said that the Foundation was proud to help alleviate fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic for so many nonprofit organizations. “So many of these organizations need additional support as they work to recover and serve those in their communities, and we are honored to be a part of their critical efforts,” Murphy said.

For more information on the recipient groups and how they will be using the grants, check out www.packers.com/community/packers-foundation .

