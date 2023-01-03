Outdoor ice bar returns to The Corners of Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — The Corners of Brookfield and BelAir Cantina are teaming up once again to bring back its outdoor ice bar in Market Square on Thursday, Jan. 12.

The 20-foot, 10,000-pound ice bar will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The bar features ice-carved photo opportunities, giant ice luges, and specialty drinks.

The VIP ice bar experience allows guests to reserve 90 minutes in a private heated booth, a complimentary drink package, a complimentary blanket, and more. You can reserve your spot on BelAir's website.

The ice bar will be located in Market Square in front of BelAir. The duration of the ice bar is dependent on the weather. Below are the dates and hours:



Thursday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For further information on the ice bar, visit BelAir's website.

