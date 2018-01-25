Outdoor activities at the Waukesha JanBoree

WAUKESHA - The 33rd annual Waukesha JanBoree runs Friday through Sunday with more than three dozen events including Frozen Footgolf.

"It's just like golf but played with a soccer ball," said Waukesha County Park System Manager Steve Brunner. "We have bigger holes. They're about 21 inches in diameter and really you come out on the course and kick the ball around and try to get it in the hole in the fewest number of kicks."

There will be nine holes open at Moor Downs Golf Course on Saturday, and you can play them more than once, but Brunner recommends you register for a tee time online.

"Footgolf goes a little quicker than golf does so we can get people out there every 10 minutes or so," he said.

The weekend weather is looking on the warmer side for winter, but there are some important things to remember about dressing for the outdoors.

"Dress in layers," suggested Waukesha Employee Health & Wellness Center health coach Courtney Handeland. "Try to wear that moisture-wicking layer first and then the warmer, insulating layer on top."

Even in the winter you're getting that much-needed vitamin D but UV rays can be a problem.

"Sunscreen actually is important in the winter," Handeland said. "Keeping in mind for children if you're doing things outside it'll also help prevent from that wind irritation, too."

For a full schedule of Waukesha JanBoree events visit janboree.org.

You can register for tee times through the JanBoree website or at golfwaukeshacounty.com.

TODAY'S TMJ4 is a proud partner of the JanBoree. Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Brian Gotter will serve as emcee of the Opening Ceremonies on Friday at Lowell Park.