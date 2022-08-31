Oshkosh sex offender sentenced 15 years in federal prison after attempting to meet 13-year-old

OSHKOSH, Wis. — A 60-year-old Oshkosh sex offender was recently sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for attempting to meet up with a 13-year-old for sexual activities.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Kevin J. Mueller began exchanging instant messages in early May with an individual he believed was the parent of a 13-year-old Oshkosh girl.

Mueller repeatedly showed interest in performing sexual activities with the 13-year-old. The DOJ says he also sent pornographic images of himself that he wanted to be shared with the child.

Mueller was actually communicating with a law enforcement agent assigned to an FBI Task Force. Mueller was arrested after he arrived at a prearranged meeting spot in Winnebago County.

According to the DOJ, Mueller is required to register as a sex offender due to a 1989 first-degree sexual assault of a child conviction in Milwaukee County. His previous conviction involved a six-year-old.

Following Mueller's release, Senior U.S. District Judge William C. Griesbach said Mueller will be on supervised release for a period of 10 years and will continue to register as a sex offender.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip