Oshkosh schools to consider mental health days for staff

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Three Oshkosh Area School District staff members are requesting "mental health and wellness days" for the 2021-22 school year.

According to the agenda for tonight's board of education meeting, Feb. 17 and 18 would become a mental health and wellness break from the stressors occurring as a result of post-COVID.

"Overwhelming feelings of stress and anxiety can cause people to feel exhausted, which leads to decreased productivity," the agenda item says. "For a one-year solution, the two mental health days would allow staff to decompress and recover from burnout. This is an incentive, similar to what businesses and universities across the country are offering. The strategy is to retain exceptional employees."

There are currently nearly six banked inclement weather/snow/emergency days built into the calendar, and the proposal would retain two of those days for mental health and wellness days, which would allow for three and eight-tenths of snow/emergency days to remain, the agenda item says.

During a school board meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 1, staff members brought forward the proposal, which all of the board members were enthusiastic about.

“We've talked to many staff members and we've witnessed many things in buildings," said Kim Brown, Director of Learning. "And I think they would feel as if they're being heard and seen.”