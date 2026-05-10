Oshkosh police officer shoots man who was holding handgun at Fleet Farm

OSHKOSH — The Oshkosh Police Department says one of its officers shot a man who was holding a handgun at a Fleet Farm store in the city on Sunday morning.

According to a press release from Oshkosh PD, officers responded to the Fleet Farm at 177 N. Washburn St. around 8 a.m. on May 10 for a report of a man that had a handgun.

Once on scene, an Oshkosh police officer encountered the man with a handgun and the officer shot him, the release says. The man was then transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Oshkosh PD adds that there is no active threat to the community and does not believe any other suspects were involved.

Investigators with the Wisconsin DOJ, Division of Criminal Investigation are actively investigating what took place.

The officer who shot the man has been placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy, according to the release.

If you have any information regarding this man who was at Fleet Farm with a handgun, Oshkosh PD asks you to contact the Wisconsin DOJ, Division of Criminal Investigation.

If you want to remain anonymous, Oshkosh PD asks you to contact Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477 or through the P3 App.

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