Oshkosh Police arrest six men in prostitution investigation

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Six men were arrested Thursday in connection to a prostitution investigation, Oshkosh Police said Friday.

In a news release, police said the Oshkosh Police Department's Vice and Narcotics Unit, along with detectives and patrol officers, conducted an undercover prostitution investigation on the north side of Oshkosh.

Police said six men, ranging in age from 26-64 years old, were arrested for pandering. Five of the men were from the Fox Valley area and one was from Illinois.

No further information was immediately available on the investigation and the men arrested.

Oshkosh Police said they partner with local non-profit organizations so that resources can be quickly provided to victims of human trafficking.