Oshkosh man awarded Disabled American Veteran of the Year

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Adam Alexander of Oshkosh was awarded the Disabled American Veteran of the Year for promoting Disabled American Veterans on the airwaves.

Alexander hosts "The Outpost" with fellow DAV member Mike Hert on public access television. The half-hour-long show aims to bring awareness to the DAV and gives a platform for veterans to share their stories.

While fighting in Afghanistan, enemy forces began to attack the remote firebase where Alexander was stationed at. While attempting to clear a mechanical jam on an automatic grenade launcher, a sniper bullet hit Alexander through the center of his forehead, causing him to lose his right eye.

The Disabled American Veteran of the Year is awarded to veterans who, despite their wounds, have had a substantial impact in serving their brothers and sisters in arms.

On top of hosting "The Outpost", Alexander has provided testimony to the Wisconsin State Legislature for a bill that would expand eligibility for property tax credits for other disabled veterans.

"The military was done with me far sooner than I was done with it," said Alexander.

Now his main goal is to be a voice and provide a platform for those who saw their careers unexpectedly cut short due to illness or injury.

"Adam's story is not one of struggle, but triumph," said National Commander Andy Marshall. "His lights may have gone out across the world during a battle for his life, but they unquestionably came back. And now he's putting them, and the cameras, into action."

You can watch "The Outpost" on Life TV through Oshkosh Media and you can read Adam Alexander's full story at dva.org.