MILWAUKEE — In March, organizers announced Locust Street Festival would celebrate its 44th year on Sunday, June 12.

On Wednesday, the festival's website announced it has now been canceled.

The annual festival and beer run is held on Locust Street between Humboldt and Holton streets. It features outdoor music stages, over 40 local bands, over 100 arts and crafts vendors, as well as numerous food and drink options.

It is unclear why the festival has been canceled.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip