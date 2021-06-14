Organizations welcome students back for summer camp with safety in mind

MILWAUKEE — With school out, many students are excited about going to summer camp in-person.

Students felt a sense of normalcy as they performed side-by-side once again.

First Stage programming director Julia Magnasco beamed with excitement to welcome back the students for the first day of summer camp.

"Summer camps are so special: young people get this opportunity to try something new or to really dive into something that is their passion," Magnasco said.

But, in order for classes to be held in-person, students must follow the safety measures in place.

Magnasco said being safe is crucial, because many of the kids in the camp are not eligible for a vaccine yet.

"No matter how old the student is, we are wearing masks," Magnasco said. "We're also very mindful of social distancing in our classrooms and rehearsal halls."

UW Summer Stem University also welcomed students back with extreme caution.

UWM Continuing Education Director Holly Wehrhahn said students have to wear masks while on campus and follow social distancing guidelines.

"We are also doing COVID testing the first day of the camps, so all students need to have a negative test," Wehrhahn said.

Collectively summer camps contribute to more than 7,000 jobs and an estimated statewide impact of $717 million per year, according to a recent study done by Neighborhood Analytics.

Students at First Stage say they are excited to be able to do what they love, even if they must dance with masks on.

