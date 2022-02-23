O'Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels returns to the Wisconsin State Fair Park this weekend

WEST ALLIS, Wisc. — The 59th Annual O'Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels will return to the Wisconsin State Fair Park this weekend.

There will be hundreds of custom cars, classics, hot rods, trucks, motorcycles and race cars on display. Officials say there will also be a showing of true automotive art.

Danny Koker and Kevin Mack from Count's Customs and TV's "Counting Cars" will make an appearance on Friday between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Chip Foose, famed custom car builder and on TV's "Overhaulin" will also make an appearance on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will be on Friday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

General admission is $18. Tickets for children ages 6-12 is $6, and children five and younger are free. There are discount tickets available at O'Reilly Auto Parts.

For more information, click here.

