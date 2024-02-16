Open Door Cafe offers free hot meals to people in need

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — Right across the street from Cathedral Square Park sits Open Door Cafe, the only free lunch program in the city of Milwaukee.

Volunteers say that this mission is more than just food, it's about community.

“It's more than a job. It's my mission. It's my call. It's what I am created for,” said Idalia Nieves-Reyes, Director of Outreach Ministries, St. John's Cathedral.

Idalia Nieves-Reyes runs the café, welcoming hundreds of people a week for a hot meal or bag lunch, regardless of their circumstances.

"We are a very special restaurant for people in need. We receive with open arms, those who were rejected in other places, and we created community here,” said Nieves-Reyes.

She felt compelled to get the service up and running after seeing her own father fight for a better life for himself and his family.

"He struggled in many situations and he never said that to me openly. But I'm sure that he was definitely a homeless person at some time in his life. So, I get that connection,” said Nieves-Reyes.

To make sure everyone who walks through their doors is fed, Open Door Cafe works with Hunger Task Force to get what they need.

The non-profit provides 85 percent of the Cafe's weekly food supply.

"It's incredible, it's amazing. Without them, this would be so hard to do,” said Nieves-Reyes.

Linda Bell is a long-time volunteer.

She says she spent years struggling in her own way and now, she wants to help others thrive.

"Everybody needs a little love in their life and be treated like human beings. So, I come here because I like to treat them like they're special,” said Bell.

Last year, Open Door Café served meals to more than 25,000 people.

As they prepare to grow, Idalia hopes others can find it in their hearts to give back.

"You don't have to be rich to help. You don't have to have won the Powerball to help, it doesn't matter how big or small, just help,” said Nieves-Reyes.

