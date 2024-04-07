Watch Now
OnMilwaukee.com hosts their annual Donut and Coffee Fest

Posted at 11:08 AM, Apr 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-07 12:08:41-04

Looking for a sweet treat this weekend? The annual Donut and Coffee Fest, hosted by OnMilwaukee is back Sunday, April 7.

This sampling event features many local bakeries and baristas. Ticket holders will be able to try a wide variety of tasty donuts and delectable coffee. 'Very Important Bonut' ticket holders received early entry, starting their tasting adventure at 9 am, a branded beer glass, and other goodies. For other ticket holders doors opened at 10 am.

Some of the businesses being featured this year are:
Delicious Bites
Donut Monster
Familie Online Bakery
Happy Dough Lucky
Hooch MKE
Java Twist
Vendetta Coffee Bar
Prairie Farms
Sunday Dough
Valentine Coffee Roasters

Grab a coffee and enjoy a donut or many!

