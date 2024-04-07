OnMilwaukee.com hosts their annual Donut and Coffee Fest

Looking for a sweet treat this weekend? The annual Donut and Coffee Fest, hosted by OnMilwaukee is back Sunday, April 7.

This sampling event features many local bakeries and baristas. Ticket holders will be able to try a wide variety of tasty donuts and delectable coffee. 'Very Important Bonut' ticket holders received early entry, starting their tasting adventure at 9 am, a branded beer glass, and other goodies. For other ticket holders doors opened at 10 am.

Some of the businesses being featured this year are:

Delicious Bites

Donut Monster

Familie Online Bakery

Happy Dough Lucky

Hooch MKE

Java Twist

Vendetta Coffee Bar

Prairie Farms

Sunday Dough

Valentine Coffee Roasters

Grab a coffee and enjoy a donut or many!

