OnMilwaukee and Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. announce MKE Food Truck Fest

OnMilwaukee is bringing an exciting new event to Henry Maier Festival Park this July — MKE Food Truck Fest!

The festival will have over a dozen food trucks that will serve an assortment of different foods including Thai, Filipino, Middle Eastern, Italian, and Mexican along with BBQ, sandwiches, and different beverages and desserts. It'll take place July 24 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., with VIP Early Entry at 11:00 a.m. VIP tickets also include one free beverage and cost $15. General admission tickets are $5 and children under 10 years-old are free.

Tickets are on sale now, and all tickets purchased before June 17 include a free food sample, valued at $5.00, from any food truck vendor. In order to follow capacity guidelines, tickets will be sold with staggered arrival times. Guests will not have limited to the one-hour time frame.

“We are thrilled to enhance our existing partnership with Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. by collaborating on this new, unique event, said Natalie DiPietro, Vice President of Marketing and Development, OnMilwaukee. “We've been indoors long enough. It's time to get outside, eat, play and enjoy our beautiful lakefront with friends.”

The festival will be held in the Johnson Controls Pavilion and Northwestern Mutual Community Park areas. And there's more than just food trucks — DJ Shawna from FM102/1 will play music, and guests can participate in the Bars & Rec 'Let’s Play” Yard featuring the Nine Below Hole-in-One Challenge, NorthSouth Club Shuffleboard and Bags.

The Milwaukee Admiral’s will host interactive games along with their mascot Roscoe. You can learn more and purchase tickets here.

