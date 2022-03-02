Online farmers market delivers fresh pies for National PI Day

MILWAUKEE — National PI Day is less than two weeks away and Milwaukee bakers are starting to prep.

Market Wagon, an online farmers market that delivers to 12 counties across Southeast Wisconsin and Northern Illinois, is offering a variety of pies from local bakers for sale online.

Green Baked Goods is one of the bakers in Milwaukee that is focused on their Mini Pecan Pies.

Graves Family Orchard in Brownsville loves their apple hand pies as well as apple pies that weigh almost 3 pounds.

Sweet Something Pastries in Kenosha have peach, blueberry, cherry, and apple pies from a husband-and-wife bakery team.

In addition to these delicious pies, Market Wagon’s service allows customers to search for locally grown products on their computer or smartphone throughout the week and place orders from multiple local vendors.

Market Wagon has been a financially stable service for chefs and farmers who dealt with closure during the pandemic.

This online farmers market gives customers the comfort of knowing exactly where their food comes from.

In addition, food is delivered in reusable, insulated cloth bags along with ice packs which can be reused over again.

