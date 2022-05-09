Oneida Nation raises awareness for murdered and missing indigenous women

ONEIDA (NBC 26) — In Oneida on Saturday, tribal members walked and raised awareness for murdered and missing indigenous women.

“There needs to be that change for our Native American population that is affected by this. We had like Gabby Petito, I believe that’s her name. She was all over the news. They covered her right from the get-go, and whenever one of our people go missing or murdered, they don’t report it anywhere,” said Renita Hernandez, the event organizer.

The state of Wisconsin has established a task force to examine missing and murdered indigenous women. To learn more about that click here.

The red dresses pictured below are to remember some of these people.

“Whether they’re local nations within Wisconsin or nationwide, like we have so many native communities out there that are more affected out there than we are here. So we just want to let them know that we are here in support of them. We want to let them know that we do think of the people who have been missing or murdered and that they’re not forgotten,” Hernandez said.