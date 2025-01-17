Oneida Nation awarded $6.6M federal grant for high-speed Internet access

ONEIDA (NBC 26) — Up to 560 homes on the Oneida Nation Reservation will be getting high-speed Internet access thanks to a federal grant.

The Oneida Nation said in a news release the reservation was awarded $6.6 million from the Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration through its Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program.

The project, in partnership in Nsight — a local telecom company — will expand broadband to support education, telehealth, and economic development, according to the Oneida Nation.

Charles Krupa/AP FILE- In this June 19, 2018, file photo a router and internet switch are displayed in East Derry, N.H. Not all that long ago, managing your home network’s security didn’t involve much more than installing an antivirus program on your PC. If only it were still so simple. Home networks are a major target for cybercriminals, who use innocuous smart gadgets as stepping stones to loot data from PCs and phones. Or they may co-opt the simpler devices into much larger “botnets” that can be used to wreak havoc across the internet. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

“This partnership is about more than technology; it’s about connecting people, fostering innovation and creating new opportunities,” Nsight CEO Brighid Riordan said in the release. “We look forward to continue working with the Oneida Nation to deliver resources needed for individuals and businesses to thrive in today’s increasingly connected world.”

The project is supporting homes in the southwest, southeast and northeast corners of the reservation. It is expected to get underway in spring 2026 and will take three to five years.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

s