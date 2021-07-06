Oneida County Sheriff's Office request public's help in locating homicide suspect

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is searching for a homicide suspect accused of killing a woman in the Town of Pelican.
The sheriff's office said the incident happened on June 30. A 911 call reported a woman lying on the side of River Bend Road near Highway 8.
The woman was dead at the scene from a "firearm injury."
Officials identified Christopher Anderson, 30, as the suspect.
Anyone with information about Anderson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Oneida County Sheriff's office at 715-361-5201. Anderson is considered armed and dangerous.