One person reported dead after vehicle crash led to train derailment in Marinette Co.

COLEMAN (NBC 26) — Marinette County authorities said one person has died and a couple of people were injured after a vehicle crash that led to a train derailment in Coleman.

The Marinette County Sheriff said Wednesday said a rear-end crash pushed vehicles into a passing train, causing the train to derail. The Sheriff said weather played a factor, citing the dense fog that made it difficult for drivers to see.

By Wednesday afternoon, Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve issued a statement urging everyone to not drive in Marinette County at this time, saying the heavy fog has created visibility of under 100 feet across most of the area.

Division of State Patrol Train derailment in Marinette County, Dec. 15 2021

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region says US 141 is closed between Pound and Coleman in Marinette County. A long-term detour is in place due to the train derailment on US 141 south of WIS 64.

US 141 Detour:

Southbound US 141 traffic will be directed off US 141 in Pound to westbound WIS 64, then take southbound Business US 141 to rejoin southbound US 141.

Northbound US 141 traffic will be directed onto Business US 141 in Coleman and take Business 141 northbound to WIS 64 eastbound to rejoin northbound US 141.

WisDOT Detour map provided by WisDOT after a crash involving a train.

The Marinette County Sheriff said US 141 is expected to be blocked for hours. He said during a news conference Wednesday night will be a "long, long night for us."

Division of State Patrol Picture of a train derailed in Marinette County, Dec. 15, 2021

This story is developing and will be updated.