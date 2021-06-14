One person missing after boat capsizes in Green Bay

GREEN BAY — One person is still missing after a boat capsized on the Bay of Green Bay near Vincent Point Sunday night, according to the Brown County Sheriff's Office.

The Brown County Communications Center received a report at around 9:30 p.m. of a sixteen-foot boat that capsized near Vincent Point, about five miles south of Bay Shore County Park. There were people in the water, clinging to the boat, according to reports.

Around the time of the incident, severe weather was passing through the area, including heavy rain and strong winds at approximately 30mph, gusting to 48mph, which resulted in large waves.

Rescue boats from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Green Bay Police Department, Green Bay Fire Department and New Franken Fire Department responded to the area to assist. A United States Coast Guard helicopter from Traverse City, MI also responded to assist with rescue efforts.

There were seven people on board the boat when it capsized.

Six people were rescued from the water, including five adults and one child, officials said.

All were transported via ambulance to a Green Bay area hospital for medical evaluation. At this time, a seventh person is still missing. Crews suspended search efforts at approximately 1 am.

This is a developing story.