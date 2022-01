MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner confirmed Saturday that a person has died in a shooting on W. Kilbourn Ave.

According to Milwaukee police calls for service, the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. Saturday near N. 27th and W. Kilbourn Avenue.

Milwaukee police are investigating and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

If you have any information about this shooting, call the tipline at 414-224-TIPS.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip