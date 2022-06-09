One person killed in officer-involved shooting in Oconto County

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (NBC 26) — One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Oconto County Wednesday night.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice and the Division of Criminal Investigation, multiple people called 911 for a reckless driver on Interstate 41 at 2:41 p.m.

Sheriff's deputies made contact with the vehicle at 2:52 p.m. near Frog Pond Road in Oconto County. According to a press release, the sheriff's deputy saw the injured driver exit the vehicle and a passenger armed with a knife.

The passenger allegedly approached the deputy and refused to comply with demands. The deputy fired their weapon, striking the passenger.

The passenger died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

The involved deputy has been placed on administrative leave, per the sheriff’s office policy.

The incident is under investigation.