One person killed in Milwaukee fire overnight

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department is investigating after one person was killed in a residential fire Thursday night.

The fire happened at 1817 W. National Avenue around 10:45 p.m. When crews arrived, they worked the scene and located one victim inside.

"We were extremely aggressive with our fire attack and our searches, searching the sides of the building, but really concentrated hard on the second floor where the bulk of the fire was located. After extensive searches, we were able to locate the individual," said Battalion Chief Joel Rechlitz.

The cause of the fire and the cost of damage have not been released at this time. No other residents were injured.

If you have any information about this fire, contact the Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.

