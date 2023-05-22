One person killed in fire near 60th and Bobolink in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — An apartment fire on Milwaukee's northwest side has left one person dead.

Firefighters responded to the fire near 60th and Bobolink around just before 11 Sunday night.

During a search of the home first responders found a 49-year-old man dead.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

"Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal fire that occurred on Sunday, May 21st, 2023, at approximately 10:48pm, on the 5900 block of N. 60th St. MFD responded to a residential fire and located a deceased victim inside the residence. The decedent, a 49-yoa Milwaukee male sustained fatal injuries. The cause of the fire and the investigation are ongoing."

