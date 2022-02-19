One person killed in crash on N. Sherman Blvd.

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it is investigating a deadly crash that happened early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 2500 block of N. Sherman Blvd. around 1:30 a.m. and found two vehicles involved in the crash.

An initial investigation revealed a 41-year-old man was traveling north on Sherman when he lost control of his car and hit another vehicle.

The 41-year-old died on the scene, and police say another person was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.

Officials said they are still investigating this incident.

