Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

One person killed in crash on N. Sherman Blvd.

items.[0].image.alt
Cream City News
A 41-year-old was killed in a crash early Saturday morning. Police say another person was injured
crash.PNG
Posted at 7:44 AM, Feb 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-19 08:44:38-05

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it is investigating a deadly crash that happened early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 2500 block of N. Sherman Blvd. around 1:30 a.m. and found two vehicles involved in the crash.

An initial investigation revealed a 41-year-old man was traveling north on Sherman when he lost control of his car and hit another vehicle.

The 41-year-old died on the scene, and police say another person was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.

Officials said they are still investigating this incident.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Wiinter Olympics 480x360.png

2022 Winter Olympics: See the latest updates from Beijing