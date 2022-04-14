One person injured when vehicle ends up underneath jack-knifed semi

CALEDONIA — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said one person was injured Thursday morning when a car got stuck underneath the trailer of a jack-knifed semi.

DOT said a Hyundai Elentra was traveling north on I-94 near highway K when it lost control. A semi swerved to avoid the collision and crashed into the median wall.

The semi was blocking three of four lanes on the interstate and the Elantra ended up underneath the trailer. WisDOT said the driver of the Hyundai Elantra was injured but the severity is unknown.

Officials are now investigating the crash.

