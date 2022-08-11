One person injured in Milwaukee house fire

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department said one person was injured in a house fire Thursday afternoon.

The fire happened near 38th and Locust around 11:30 a.m. MFD Deputy Chief Sharon Purifoy-Smoots said the fire was in the basement of a home.

When firefighters arrived, there was one person trapped inside. Officials entered the home and helped the person out of the house.

MFD said the victim was taken to the hospital but there is no word on their condition.

However, the Milwaukee Fire Department posted a tweet saying in part, "proud of our folks but prayerful for the victim’s recovery."

The cause of the fire has not been released.

Exceptionally strong work by Ladder Company 12, Paramedic Unit 13, and ALL other 1st-Alarm Firefighting Companies on the successful rescue from a house fire near 38th & Locust late this morning. Proud of our folks but prayerful for the victim’s recovery. — Milwaukee FD (@MilFireDept) August 11, 2022

