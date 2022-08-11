Watch Now
One person injured in Milwaukee house fire

The victim was taken to the hospital, and their condition is unknown
Posted at 12:35 PM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 13:52:27-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department said one person was injured in a house fire Thursday afternoon.

The fire happened near 38th and Locust around 11:30 a.m. MFD Deputy Chief Sharon Purifoy-Smoots said the fire was in the basement of a home.

When firefighters arrived, there was one person trapped inside. Officials entered the home and helped the person out of the house.

MFD said the victim was taken to the hospital but there is no word on their condition.

However, the Milwaukee Fire Department posted a tweet saying in part, "proud of our folks but prayerful for the victim’s recovery."

The cause of the fire has not been released.

