One person from Wisconsin has died from a Listeria outbreak in packaged salads

A Wisconsinite's death from a Listeria outbreak has been traced back to packaged salads produced by the company Dole, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that 17 people across 13 states have been infected with Listeria. Of those people, 13 were sent to the hospital and two have died.

Listeria is a food borne illness and is most dangerous for pregnant women, people older than 65, and those with compromised immune systems. Neither the CDC nor the DHS said where the death happened in Wisconsin.

These packaged salads have since been recalled. They were produced by Dole but sold under the brand names like: Ahold, Dole, HEB, Kroger, Lidl, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, Naturally Better, Nature’s Promise, President’s Choice, and Simply Nature. This is applicable to mixed greens, garden salads, and Caesar kits with 'best if used by' dates from 11/30/21 through 01/09/22.

Do not eat any packages that were recalled. Also, if you begin to experience symptoms related to Listeria, contact your healthcare provider.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip