One person flown to Froedtert following two-vehicle crash

SALEM LAKES — The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said one person is in critical condition following a crash Thursday night.

Officials said the crash happened around 5:16 p.m. near 98th Street and Highway C in Salem Lakes. A Kenosha woman was traveling westbound on CTH C when she lost control of her car and crossed into the eastbound lanes, crashing into a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Kenosha deputies said a woman and three children were in the Jeep when it was hit. They all suffered minor injuries and were not transported to the hospital.

The Kenosha woman, however, was seriously injured and had to be flown to Froedtert Hospital where she is now in critical condition.

Deputies said speed did not appear to be a factor in the crash nor was there any evidence of intoxicants.

