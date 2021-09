BROWN DEER, Wis. — One person is dead following a motorcycle and semi-truck crash in Brown Deer Tuesday morning, according to the Brown Deer Police Department.

The driver of the motorcycle died, police say. It happened near North 51st Street and West Brown Deer Road at 6:55 a.m.



Brown Deer police and Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating what caused the crash.

