One person dead after apartment fire near 27th and Layton

At least one person is dead after an apartment fire near 27th and Layton in Milwaukee.

Greenfield Firefighters say they were called for a fire there around 10:00 Tuesday morning. When they arrived, they found a person in a downstairs, smoke-filled apartment. They were taken to an ambulance for treatment, but died.

Firefighters say the fire happened in the main room of the apartment. Although it was small, it created a lot of smoke, which made its way into the apartments upstairs. Firefighters alerted those upstairs neighbors of the fire.

Firefighters say they were able to put the fire out quickly. We don't know of any other injuries at this time.

TMJ4 has a crew on the scene and is working to learn more about what caused the fire.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip