Stephanie Hauser is the first woman to lead the WIAA in its 126-year existence. Now after more than a year as executive director, she's emphasizing the high school governing body's role as a service organization in this state.

TMJ4's Lance Allan asks, "Being the first executive director of the WIAA that's a female, what does that mean to you?"

"First of all, it's just an honor to be the executive director of the WIAA, male or female," WIAA Executive Director Stephanie Hauser says. "There's just been so many amazing people that have come before me. Most recently, Dave Anderson, Doug Chickering, and all the staff that worked with them as well. It's an honor to be given the opportunity to lead the organization and carry the torch forward on behalf of all these student-athletes in the state of Wisconsin. Education-based athletics is my passion, and it's a game changer truly, no pun intended. It's a life changer."

As Hauser enjoyed a Brewers game with the WIAA staff, we also reflected on the 50th anniversary of Title IX.

Lance Allan asks, "Title IX, what does it mean to you?"

"It means everything to me," Hauser says. "Thirty-seven words that changed everything for girls in sports. Now believe it or not Lance, I was too young to remember that happening. I've always had the opportunity to play sports, just like my brothers did. But I'll tell you what, I don't think I would have been named the first female executive director of the WIAA if it weren't for what happened 50 years ago."

But some things test her sports fandom, like when she was at Fiserv Forum watching her son Sam on the Celtics.

"The Boston Celtics, I'm sorry. I've been a Bucks fan my whole life," Hauser says. "It's been very difficult for me, but yeah it was an amazing ride."

Lance Allan asks, "Everybody understands that its blood. It's family. But like you said, the Bucks are part of the culture here too. How difficult was that for you as a mom?"

"We saw the path and knew that those two worlds were going to collide for us," Hauser says. "My only hope was that whoever came out of that series won it all. I didn't get my wish."

Lance Allan asks, "I know Sam was injured. But what does it mean to you as a mom to see him in that setting? In the Finals, to be there, and to be in the pros?"

"It's a dream come true for him," Hauser says. "When we asked him earlier this season, Sam, is this everything that you imagined it would be? He said it's so much more than I ever could have imagined."

Balancing being a mom, fandom, and her other duties, completely understandable, but tough.

